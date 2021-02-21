Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms a New Episode Release Date

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has confirmed the release date for its next big episode! The promotional anime series is still making its way through the Big Bang Mission arc, and each new episode of the series has been all the more curious as it gears up for the next big arc. With Vegito: Xeno and Fu currently fighting with the previous episode of the series, it seems the promotional anime is getting ready to launch whatever next big story it has planned next. Thankfully now a date has been set for the next step in the Big Bang Mission arc.

According to a new report from @DBSChronicles on Twitter, Episode 11 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission arc is gearing up to premiere February 25th in Japan. The episode is titled "The Outcome of Universe Creation! The Birth of a New World!" as the next episode sets up some big new steps for what's to come in future episodes of the promotional anime series.

(Photo: Bandai)

Episode 11 teases this further as it's described as such, "A fierce battle unfolds between Vegito: Xeno and Fu. The light emitted from the Universe Tree converges on Fu's right hand, turning into an eerie sphere of light. Will a new universe be born...? As varied ambitions intersect, how will this super decisive battle involving the entire universe end?"

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series continues to be one of the most curious releases of the franchise thus far. Adapting the original card arcade game in Japan, it exists outside of the main canon of the series and remains the only avenue of new anime action for the franchise as a whole. This has led to lots of wild ideas and character interactions such as the previous episode's return of Broly with a brand new Super Saiyan form, and two different Vegitos existing at the same time.

Each new episode continues to expand its universe even more, so if it's getting ready for another huge arc fans might want to tune in to see what could be on the way next! But what do you think? Excited to see the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What are you hoping to see from the next episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!