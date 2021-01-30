Dragon Ball Heroes Teases the Release of Its Next Episode

Dragon Ball Super's anime has yet to return following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, but fans have had the opportunity to dive into new animated adventures of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters through the spin-off series known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with the side story teasing its next big episode! With the previous entry giving us an insane battle that involved the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly battle against two separate Vegitos, it's clear that this outside canon anime isn't afraid to give us events and battles that we would otherwise never see!

While the combined forces of the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol of the Xenoverse have their hands full with the plans of the mad scientist from the Dark Demon Dimension known as Fuu, it's clear that there are a number of threats that are continuing to plague their universes. On top of the return of the original Broly, the Space-Time War Arc will be bringing back some old villains and heroes to join in the fight, with fans shocked to see the likes of Cell and Gohan being added to the roster of the spin-off.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the fact that the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission will be arriving next month, continuing to document that advances of Fuu following his insane power boost alongside the return of the original "Evil Broly":

#SDBH BM PR Anime Ep11 "The Outcome of Creation of Universe! The Birth of a New World!" Release: February 2021

This will probably conclude the Universe Genesis Arc since the new arc is set to start in March. pic.twitter.com/2cxDqK53ef — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 20, 2021

Dragon Ball Heroes first appeared as an arcade card game, which opened up the world of Dragon Ball by introducing new characters and transformations that otherwise would have never been seen in the main series created by Akira Toriyama. With villains and allies rising up from the Dark Demon Dimension, it will be interesting to see if we ever see an in-continuity version of these characters that made Super Dragon Ball Heroes stand out!

What do you think the future holds for the anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? What do you think Heroes does better than the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!