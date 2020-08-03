Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Big Bang Mission Episode 6 Synopsis

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission arc continues with each new episode of the promotional anime series, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series teases an explosive fight between the new powered up Janemba and Xeno Goku and Vegeta. As we had seen with the fifth episode of the series, a new version of Janemba had been unleashed by the mysterious Dr. W. Boosted by the stolen Super Saiyan 4 powers of Xeno Goku and Vegeta, this upgraded Janemba is proving to be so strong that the two Xeno fighters will need to break through their limits in order to win at the end of the day. Good thing the synopsis teases just that.

Episode 6 of the series is titled "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Limits Surpassed" and the synopsis for the episode (as reported by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) as such, "During the fierce fight with Janemba, Salsa and Putine, the Demon Gods of the Dark Demon World, suddenly appear. Following their advice, Goku and Co. entrust Goku: Xeno and Vegeta: Xeno with their powers. Red light starts to scatter form the bodies of the two Xeno Warriors, and different colored aura envelopes them... How will this fight with mighty Janemba unfold?"

#SDBH BM PR Anime Episode 6 "Dragon Fist Explode! Super Full Power Saiyan 4 • Limits Surpassed!" Preview Summary. Release: August 2020 From now on, a new episode will release every month. pic.twitter.com/lD3akajRwm — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 30, 2020

Now that Janemba has been made far stronger than his original incarnation seen in the Fusion Reborn film, these different versions of Goku and Vegeta will be made far stronger to combat this threat. There is currently no concrete release date for Episode 6 as of this writing, unfortunately, but now there are even more reasons to tune into the next episode. Each one has been released at a monthly rate so far, so cross your fingers that the next Big Bang Mission episode comes our way soon!

Are you excited for the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission arc? What did you think of the first few episodes so far? How does it compare to the first season of the promotional series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

