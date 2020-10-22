Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Release Date of Next 'Big Bang Mission' Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently focusing on the return of Vegito, as Goku and Vegeta fuse once again in order to stop the nefarious machinations of Fuu and his attempt to use the Universe Tree to change creation to his bidding, and it seems as though fans won't have to wait much longer to see the battle joined in full as the spin-off announces when its next episode will drop! The series has given Dragon Ball fans some big instances of fan service that they otherwise would have never seen and we would expect even more big instances as the series progresses!

Though the previous episode mostly focused on the creation of Vegito as Vegeta begrudgingly put on the Potarra Earrings and fused with his rival Goku, the current season has introduced us to insanity such as a new level of Super Saiyan 4 and a resurrected Janemba for both the heroes of the main universe and the Xeno-Verse to fight. Fuu, the demonic scientist that has been a part of Super Dragon Ball Heroes since the first episode, is clearly one of the biggest villains of the series as a whole and it will definitely be interesting to see his full power unleashed with the benefit of the Universe Tree!

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the synopsis for episode eight of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, hyping up the battle between Vegito and a new form for Fuu while letting fans know that the episode will be dropping in a week's time on October 29th:

#SDBH Episode 8 "Fierce Fight in the Cracks of Time! Vegito VS Super Fuu" Release Date CONFIRMED! Releasing on 29 October 2020! pic.twitter.com/fW64fnVUNT — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) October 22, 2020

The Dark Demon Dimension was where Fuu was born, being jettisoned from the world following the denizens defeat at the hands of the Time Patrol. With the Xeno versions of Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks showing off their unique powers and transformations, bringing out Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and Super Saiyan God Trunks, Fuu definitely has an axe to grind when it comes to his villainous plans. Fuu may be strong on his own, but he also has a cadre of Dragon Ball Z and GT villains such as Bojack, Turles, Super 17, and Cooler backing him up as well!

Are you hype for the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!