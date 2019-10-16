Dragon Ball Heroes Teases the Power of Godslayer Hearts

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series will soon reach the climax of the Universal Conflict arc with a battle that it’s been building toward since the series began. The Prison Planet was a device manufactured to build energy for the Universe Seed, and now that the already incredibly strong Hearts has absorbed this super weapon into his body, he’s become even stronger. Touting his new self as a “Godslayer,” the end of the latest episode of the series teases just how strong this new form of Hearts is as he erased Zamasu from existence with ease.

Not only was this an impressive feat considering that the Omni-King was the only one able to destroy Zamasu’s immortal body the first time around, but that’s exactly what Hearts wants as he’s aiming for the Omni-King next.

When Hearts absorbed the Universe Seed into his body, he gained a golden new form with horns sprouting from his back. This boosted his telekinetic abilities that he already displayed several episodes prior, and he was able to stop Zamasu completely in his tracks. He had recruited Zamasu into the Core Area as a pawn to help battle and gather more energy, but soon used his energy cubes to squash Zamasu’s atoms into nothing.

His cubes are a sign of his increased power as well as now they have a new rainbow color aura around them. Before they acted like ki energy that Goku and others were able to deflect, but now it seems like they will be an extension of his telekinetic abilities. Hearts was already a massive threat with his power before, and even stronger with his Super Hearts ability, now it’s just a matter of seeing just how much more he can grow. It’s probably why it’s gaining even the attention of omniscient characters like Grand Priest.

If you wanted to check out the promotional anime for yourself, Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 is now live. It’s titled “Zamasu vs. Universe 7! Ambition’s End!” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “The universe seed has finally filled with energy! Having taken in the completed universe seed, Hearts plots further evolution inside a ‘cocoon.’ Will Goku and co. manage to thwart Hearts’ scheme?!”

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 17 is currently scheduled to premiere October 27th in Japan. It’s titled, “Ultimate God Killer! The Birth of Hearts!” and the synopsis reads as such, “Hearts has finally evolved into his ultimate form. As Jiren and Hit come to the rescue, Goku and co. start an all-out battle! The final battle that decides the fate of the universe begins!”