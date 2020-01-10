Dragon Ball Fans Aren’t Happy About Hearts and His Wasted Potential

While Hearts story has seemingly come to an end with the conclusion of the first season of the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, fans are torn over the impact that the main villain had during his tenure. In his final fight against Gogeta and the other Z Fighters, Hearts reveals that he holds a high level of respect for mortals, looking to kill Xeno specifically to release the beings of the universe from his ability to “wipe them all out with a snap of his fingers”.

Twitter Users, and Dragon Ball fans, vVenturex and DBReduxTDC were just a few of the audience members that felt that Hearts simply didn’t live up to the potential of a main villain for the Z Fighters to clash against, with the fans crossing their fingers that perhaps more of the antagonist’s back story will be revealed in the arcade game:

Sincerely hope the arcade or manga do a little something more with Hearts for the climax. The anime version ended up being the most worthless villain in a loooong time (and such a waste of DIO). — TDC (@DBReduxTDC) January 9, 2020

Hearts probably had the most wasted potential out of any vallain in Dragon Ball, he had an amazing design(not his final form), Dio’s voice, and an interesting motivation that could be great if played out correctly. Sad to see him be completely wasted on such a horrible series. pic.twitter.com/ML2O5ojEs6 — Phoebe (@vVenturex) January 9, 2020

Hearts’ motivation was definitely an interesting one, and as the fans note, his voice actor was Takehito Koyasu, the same actor that brought to life one of the main villains of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dio Brando. His tenure as a villain simply didn’t have as much meat to the bones as it could have, with his origin being non-existent in the length of the spin-off series.

