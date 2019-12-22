New Dragon Ball Heroes Teaser Reveals Future Trunks’ New Sword

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ card arcade game is getting ready for the next phase of its story in Japan, and it’s at a much different place than the current arc being adapted into the promotional anime series fans are probably more familiar with. This means that many of the developments of the game can seem pretty wild outside of the context, and this definitely includes the massive Dark King Mechikabura Saga. This arc has seen various twists and turns, and Universe Mission 12 will be bringing it to the next phase with a new kind of Future Trunks with a new kind of sword.

The new animated opening for the latest story expansion for the games, Universe Mission 12, (which you can check out in the video above) features Super Saiyan God Future Trunks (from the Xenoverse universe) brandishing a glowing new sword that’s being chained to him. It’s clear that this is a mystical sword to combat the demonic presences, but it’s still unclear as to what this sword actually is.

There’s a theory that this glowing sword is either a variation of or new kind of Key Sword. In an earlier point of the story, Trunks’ standard sword was transformed into a huge golden sword in order to keep the gates of hell open. He later uses this “Key Sword” to defeat a brainwashed Chronoa, and so fans are suspecting this new sword is a variation of that original one. The looks are completely different, but maybe it’s been changed to fit the new threat.

This new sword could be a result of many different things as Super Dragon Ball Heroes has taken the already non-canon Dragon Ball Xenoverse storyline and expanded it to completely different stories than fans of the original series might not be too privy too. It’s why this Future Trunks — who is a member of the Time Patrol — has reached a new form too. But as this new story unfolds, we’ll see what this new sword can really do.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.