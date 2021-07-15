Dragon Ball Heroes Hits Hard With Gohan/Dr. Wheelo Rematch

One of the best parts of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the fact that the spin-off series can explore territory and characters that the main series of Dragon Ball Super can't touch, with the return of Dr. Wheelo creating a rematch that took place in the second Dragon Ball Z film, The World's Strongest. With Wheelo not appearing in the franchise for decades, the big reveal of his identity also gave us a new form for the movie-only villain that many believed would never return to the Shonen franchise following his debut in the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z.

The World's Strongest first debuted in 1990, making it over thirty years since we last saw Dr. Wheelo in the series, who was attempting to transfer his brain into the strongest warrior on Earth, which just so happened to be Goku at the time. The series of movies associated with Dragon Ball Z were mostly stories that took place outside of the main canon of the series, with said events hard to narrow down in terms of the timeline, with numerous characters either being deceased, in outer space or training in a location far away. With Super Dragon Ball Heroes continuing to introduce strange characters from the Shonen series' past, expect other forgotten characters to make appearances.

Twitter User SLO Plays did a side-by-side comparison between the latest battle between Gohan and Dr. Wheelo and the original battle between the two that took place in the Dragon Ball Z movie, showing just how far the son of Goku has come since he fought against threats as a toddler:

Gohan VS Dr. Wheelo (1990 VS 2021) pic.twitter.com/m1QmmUSrzc — SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) July 11, 2021

The Space-Time War Arc has easily been one of the best sagas within Super Dragon Ball Heroes so far, seeing Goku and Vegeta being transported to a new universe created by the demonic sorcerer known as Fuu. With the likes of Goku Black, Turles, Bojack, and more villains from Dragon Ball's past making appearances, it will be interesting to see how the Z Fighters fare against these threats old and new.

What did you think of this rematch that was decades in the making? What other old Dragon Ball Z villains would you like to see return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.