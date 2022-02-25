Dragon Ball Hypes The War Between Janemba And Kid Buu

Dragon Ball Heroes takes the opportunity to dive into territory that might have never been shown in the main series of Dragon Ball Super, and the Ultra God Mission is once again following the spin-offs trend by creating a brand new tournament. While Goku and the Z Fighters now have a lot on their plates as a result of the Super Space-Time Tournament, a new villain battle has arrived as Kid Buu stares down Janemba in a fight between savage antagonists.

Aside from Kid Buu and Janemba exchanging blows, the first episode of the Ultra God Mission set the stage for countless other big battles to explore as a part of this strange new tournament. Trunks of the Time Patrol Universe in his Super Saiyan God form is battling the swordsman known as Tapion, Jiren of Universe 11 is facing down the original version of the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, and Yamcha is hilariously attempting to make leeway while battling the cyborg version of Frieza. Needless to say, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is continuing its streak of assembling characters fans of the franchise might have never seen return otherwise and putting them into some wild battles.

If you have yet to catch the first episode of the Ultra God Mission, you can watch it below, with the spin-off series wasting little time in setting the stage for this new tournament while also giving us some brief battles that harken back to the earlier days of the Dragon Ball franchise:

The next anime installment for Dragon Ball Super will be Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the film that is hitting theaters in Japan this April and is planning to hit North America this summer. While the anime television series has yet to confirm when it will hit the small screen once again, following its hiatus after the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, there is plenty of story material for the anime adaptation to dive into with the Moro Arc having already come to an end and the Granolah The Survivor Arc having plenty of surprises in store.

Who do you think will win between the strongest version of Majin Buu and the demonic entity killed by Gogeta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.