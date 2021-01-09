Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For The Space Time War

As fans wait to see when, or if, the main anime series of Dragon Ball Super will return to the small screen, they have plenty to look forward to with the spin-off of Super Dragon Ball Heroes as the anime has revealed when the new saga of the Space-Time Arc will be landing! With the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol managing to defeat the mad scientist of Fuu and his bid to change the universe using the power of the Universe Tree, it's clear that the next saga will be one of the biggest of the anime to date!

With the final episode in the Universe Tree saga seeing Fuu of the Dark Demon Dimension defeated, we bore witness to the return of Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan, in the post-credit scene. Though Broly was introduced in the latest feature-length film of Dragon Ball Super, this version of the evil Saiyan will be the one that was first introduced in the eighth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series! Considering that there are two versions of the villain now existing in the spin-off, it will be interesting to see how both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol react to the return of the Legendary Super Saiyan that has an ax to grind with Son Goku and his buddies.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the excerpt that reveals that the Space-Time War will start on January 20th, later this month, giving viewers the opportunity to witness not only the return of the evil Super Saiyan, but also the return of the Time Patrol that has allowed us to witness the return of the transformation of Super Saiyan 4:

#SDBH Big Bang Mission PR Anime Episode 10 RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED! 20 January, 2021. https://t.co/8x0npUA594 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 8, 2021

While we aren't sure what the main story will be, the next arc for Super Dragon Ball Heroes has teased that the saga will be bringing back some fan-favorite villains to combat the Z Fighters, with characters like Broly, Cell, Cooler, and more being teased as the next big threats! Needless to say, this next storyline definitely seems to be a big one, especially with it being hinted that Broly himself will have the ability to transform into the new version of Super Saiyan 4!

Are you hyped for the return of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!