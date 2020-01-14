Super Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Season 2 Premiere Episode Title, Summary

While the spin-off series to Dragon Ball Super, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, has given us all new battles with villains looking to change the universe to their whims, such as Hearts and his God Slayer transformation, there is still a big part of the lore that has yet to be explored. With the spin-off series originally beginning as an arcade game that incorporated cards into each session, a manga and unique storyline was created to introduce old characters with a new twist as well as completely new villains for the Z Fighters to square off against. Now, with the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes on the way, the franchise has released a summary of the upcoming episode as well as its title.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the title of the premiere, “Decisive Battle! Time Patrol Versus The Dark King!”, as well as a synposis that is looking to catch audiences up to speed with the events that took place in Dragon Ball Heroes manga and the battles and characters that were introduced as a part of it:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes PR Anime SPECIAL “Decisive Battle! Time Patrol VS Dark King!” Releasing in late February 2020.#SDBH pic.twitter.com/569b7M2J4i — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 9, 2020

The SDBH special ep is just an intro of Time Patrol in Anime form. It’s needed for the “Anime only” viewers as they don’t read the manga. And the next arc of Heroes, will have a lot of Xeno Characters’ interactions.#SDBH https://t.co/Jlc1JU9QIV — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 9, 2020

In the Dragon Ball Heroes lore, the Demon King and his minions in hell were looking to gather the “Dark Dragon Balls” to help them take over the universe. The balls themselves found their way into numerous villains across the timeline of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, giving the antagonists serious power boosts. The Time Patrol, made up of characters from the series such as Future Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta, traveled across time in order to attempt to gather the balls, and fight old villains as well as attempt to stop the machinations of the Demon King and his minions.

The upcoming episode will most likely be giving fans a recap of the events that took place, as well as introduce the number of new demons that will surely be threatening the universe in the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

If you’re unaware of this franchise, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.