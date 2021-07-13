Dragon Ball Heroes Has Turned A Corner With The Space Time War

With the introduction of a brand new universe that Goku and Vegeta find themselves trapped in, the arrival of Goku Black has been a shot in the arm for Super Dragon Ball Heroes that the series has needed, regardless of the injection of Super Saiyan 3 Rose. There are still a few issues that the spin-off could certainly work on when it comes to making it the best series that it could be, but the Space-Time War Arc has managed to find a nice balance between mystery and insane battles to easily become the best Arc of the show to date.

For Dragon Ball Heroes, there is an advantage that the series has over the main story of Dragon Ball Super, wherein the sky is the limit. Any character from the past of Heroes can be re-introduced to the spin-off, with Cell finally making his long-awaited return, which is something Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to see for years. The mystery lies in the identity of the Robed Saiyan, who many believe to be an alternate version of another Goku that has "given up his own name," with others believing it to be Bardock. It's an interesting hook and works to set the stage for Goku and Vegeta's return.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Throwing in elements such as Super Saiyan 3 Rose and Vegeta's new "Evil transformation" goes a long way in setting Heroes apart, as well as giving fans more anime goodness when it comes to focusing on the Saiyans themselves. On top of this, bringing back the long-forgotten character of Dr. Wheelo, who was obviously the character of Dr. W the whole time, adds more lore to that villain while also acting as some interesting fan service for those who have followed the franchise throughout the years.

As mentioned earlier, however, all that glitters isn't gold as Heroes still has some major problems that it needs to work on. With each episode only being around ten minutes, stories are absolutely blazed through at lightning speed, giving viewers a serious sense of blink and you'll miss it for the proceedings. On top of this, power scaling remains a mystery as Gohan was able to defeat Dr. Wheelo's final form by himself whereas, in an earlier episode, he fought against the Time Patrol's Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan 4 forms to a standstill.

However, Space-Time War Arc is on the right track and it has definitely earned its place as the best story of the spin-off series to date.

