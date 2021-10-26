Dragon Ball Teases Its Wildest Fusion to Date





Super Dragon Ball Heroes travels through territories that the main series would never dream of treading, with that being perhaps no more perfectly expressed in the spin-offs latest installment, which threw in everything and the kitchen sink in the battle between the Z Fighters and the Dark Demon Dimension denizen, Fuu. With the recent episode showing a fusion team-up between Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Gogeta, the spin-off is hinting at a new fusion that might be unlike anything that we’ve seen before and unite the Z Fighters with the Time Patrol in a new way.

Fusion is definitely the move of the hour in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with Fuu merging with the Dogi Dogi bird, a divine creature whose power was used in helping to create the new universe that has caused both the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol more than a few headaches. Now that the demon scientist has merged with it, he has become even stronger than before, causing two Gogetas to emerge as a response. With a simple attack, Fuu was able to shatter the current fusions of all the Z Fighters but left the door open for a fusion that has never been seen.

The finale of this episode sees the Goku we know and the Goku of the Time Patrol seemingly fusing their energy with one another thanks to the Supreme Kai of Time, unleashing their full power as both Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker. Heroes has never been shy about giving fans unbelievable moments that would otherwise never appeared in the main story, and while this episode simply sees the fusion of both Gokus’ kis, it’s leaving the door open for the pair of Saiyan brawlers to make a new being themselves. Not only would fans be interested in seeing this new creation, one has to wonder what the name of a Goku fusion would be.

Dragon Ball fans are still waiting on news regarding the return of Super’s anime, though next year will see a new movie arrive in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and with the spinoff of Heroes still continuing, there’s plenty of anime to look forward to from the classic Shonen series.

Do you think Heroes is getting ready to give us a Goku Squared? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.