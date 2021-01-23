Dragon Ball Heroes Cliffhanger Teases the Evil Saiyan's Comeback

Super Dragon Ball Heroes didn't just bring back one Saiyan in the form of the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, but also gave us a cliffhanger that re-introduced the mysterious ancient saiyan known as Cumber, aka the Evil Saiyan that has caused more than a few problems for Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters. Fuu, the mad scientist from the Dark Demon Dimension, still is holding the spot for the top villain of the spin-off series, but it's clear that the other villains of the series are carving out their own nefarious paths to change the universe in their favor.

In the latest episode, we witnessed the return of the original version of Broly, who first appeared in the eighth movie of Dragon Ball Z, and had a big ace up his sleeve with a new transformation in Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker. Faced with a battle against two Vegitos, Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4 respectively, the crazy Saiyan managed to hold his own. In the final moments of the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we witnessed Cumber apparently in the underworld, being a part of seemingly bringing back the Universe Tree alongside a resurrected Hearts, one of the major villains of a previous arc of the spin-off.

We don't know a lot about Cumber as a character so far, outside of his rage-filled temperament and insane levels of power, but he was plucked out of an ancient timeline by Fuu in the first storyline of the anime, the Prison Planet Arc. Throughout Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Cumber has fought a number of different opponents, including Goku, Vegeta, and even the brother of Freeza in Golden Metal Cooler! While Cumber hasn't appeared in the main series of Dragon Ball Super, this is definitely a case of "never say never" considering how many surprises that Super has had in store for fans throughout its run.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is set to unleash the "Space-Time War Arc" shortly in the spin-off, bringing back fan-favorite villains such as Freeza and Cell to most likely threaten the Z Fighters of the main universe as well as the alternate brawlers of the Time Patrol!

What do you think of the Evil Saiyan known as Cumber? Do you want to explore the origins of this ancient powerhouse?