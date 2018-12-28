‘Dragon Ball’ Introduces Its Version of Marvel’s Sinister Six

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime series has just wrapped up its “Prison Planet Arc” with a major battle, that has in turn led into the tease of what may be the most exciting arc in any Dragon Ball series (on page or screen) right now: the “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War Arc”!

This new story arc in Super Dragon Ball Hereos will bring together major figures of the Tournament of Power like Hit, Jiren, The Universe 6 Saiyans (Cabba, Kale, Caulifla), and Ultra Instinct Goku. That multiverse power will all be needed, as these ToP alumni will be going into battle against a powerful cadre of villains – six of them, in fact! You can catch that big reveal starting at 7:30 in the video below:

As you can see, Dragon Ball is bringing its own version of Marvel’s Sinister Six villain squad to Dragon Ball Heroes, with a combination of new foes and some surprise twist returns. The biggest shock is Fused Zamasu, the evil kai from Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga” still alive and well. Last we saw, Future Trunks had cleaved Fused Zamasu’s body in half, destroying his physical form; Fused Zamasu then became pure evil energy due to half of him being immortal, but that “Infinite Zamasu” was erased from existence by Grand Zeno. Still timelines are a tricky thing in Dragon Ball lore – especially when it comes to Zamasu. Given how Dragon Ball Heroes has been exploring what happens when various versions of different characters throughout the multiverse meet (like DBS Goku and Vegeta meeting their “Xenoverse” counterparts), it’s not hard to assume a version of Zamasu survived his battle with the Saiyans in one timeline.

As for the rest of this evil team: the man at front and center looks like he could be from the same planet as DBH‘s first villain, Fu; the three smaller figures are a mystery, but we sure know Zamasu, and considering that evil Saiyan Cumber has now been recruited to their ranks, this is easily the most formidable villain team the franchise has ever seen (sorry, Ginyu Force…). All of a sudden, fans are starting to switch from looking at this promo anime as empty fan-service, and more like fan-service they must see!

