Dragon Ball Heroes Shares Release Date and Synopsis for Next Space-Time War Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has shared the synopsis and release date for the next big episode in its newest "New Space-Time War" arc! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is still making its way through its second official season of episodes, but unlike the first season, this newest season has been tackling several different arcs inspired by the original release. With Fu using his power to craft an entirely new universe, Goku has had to team with an unlikely ally in order to fight his way back to his home universe.

This New Space-Time War arc continues with the next episode of the series, and with this arc only just getting started, there are lots of potential directions for this special anime project to go. Now the wait for the next episode won't be as long as Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been confirmed to return with the third episode in this arc on May 9th in Japan -- otherwise colloquially known as Goku Day!

(Photo: Bandai)

Episode 3 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' New Space-Time War arc is scheduled to premiere on May 9th as part of a special Goku Day celebration in Japan, and it's titled "Pride of the Warrior Race! Vegeta's Awakening!" As for what we can expect from this newest episode, Super Dragon Ball Heroes describes it as such (as spotted and translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter):

"The battle between Vegeta, Turles and Cumber continues in Planet Vegeta. Vegeta is overwhelmed by Turles, who has now transformed into an Evil Saiyan. Using Instant Transmission, Goku and Hearts reach there, but both get involved in a battle with the Red Masked Saiyan. Vegeta, on the verge of going berserk due to the evil aura, overcomes it with his Saiyan pride. And thus, a newly awakened warrior is born!"

The synopsis teases there's quite a lot going on with the next episode of the promotional anime series, and like much of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' events in the past, these events will lead to fun new forms for Vegeta and more as they continue to fight these non-canonical battles in the extended universe of the card game.

But what do you think? Are you keeping up with each new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Is it scratching that itch for new Dragon Ball anime until it comes back officially? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!