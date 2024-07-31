Dragon Ball Cosplay Gets Scary With Kid Buu

Dragon Ball is currently in the midst of celebrating its 40th anniversary, and one awesome cosplay is showing just how scary Kid Buu can really be! Dragon Ball came to an end with its original run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the Majin Buu arc. This was the final manga arc for the late Akira Toriyama’s original run of the series, and Goku and the others faced off against their strongest opponent yet before it all came to an end. Although this turned out to really only be the beginning of a whole new life for the franchise, for a while Buu was the final opponent.

Kid Buu was a terrifyingly strong final opponent that took everything Goku and Vegeta had at the time to defeat, and even then it wasn’t enough to completely wipe out the villain completely as he returned years later as Uub. But this final stint was enough for Buu to stand out even among all of Dragon Ball’s other iconic villains over the years, and now Kid Buu is standing out even more thanks to some terrifyingly great Kid Buu cosplay from artist artistjodysteel on Instagram. Check it out:

Dragon Ball: What’s Coming Next?

Dragon Ball is coming back in a big way later this year with Dragon Ball Daima, a brand new anime series currently set to release some time later this Fall to help celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama’s designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima‘s voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, “Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.”