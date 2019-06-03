Viral Dragon Ball Fan Finds Hilarious New Way to Summon Shenron

The highly popular Dragon Ball mobile game Dragon Ball Legends is currently celebrated its first anniversary, and along with special characters and missions for players to fight through there’s a special event where fans can gather the Dragon Balls and summon Shenron. Though this doesn’t seem hilarious at the outset, the fact that it’s an AR version of Shenron has opened up all sorts of hilarious opportunities.

@Nenaro_YouTube was able to gather the Dragon Balls necessary to summon Shenron, and shared the hilarious summoning to Twitter. It’s probably not where Shenron would want to pop up.

The video sees the AR Shenron summon appearing from a toilet, and the impressive looking Shenron is immediately taken down a hilarious peg with this new setting. Though Shenron has been used for all sorts of wishes over the course of the series, and has been dwarfed by stronger beings, this is probably the most ridiculous way Shenron has been seen. But there’s quite a bit of work that goes into making this happen.

For the special Dragon Ball Legends event, fans can scan a distinct QR code from other players a few times a day and they pull up a Dragon Ball at random. Gathering the seven balls summons Shenron, who gives the player options for all kinds of huge bonuses such as special summon tickets, summon crystals, energy tickets, and more.

This is an event only happening for a limited time! The other anniversary event includes other celebratory specials such as a special Vegito unlocking story, new additions to the story mode that push the new Saiyan Shallot to Super Saiyan 2, and little boosts to EXP and currency. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to chat with Dragon Ball Legends producer Keigo Ikeda, and he opened up about potential future characters moves, and Shallot’s power. You can check it out here.

