Dragon Ball Art Imagines Shallot’s Anime Debut

Dragon Ball Legends has been one of the more quiet successes from the Dragon Ball franchise in the last few years. While the majority of fan attention has been paid to other major video game releases such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, this mobile game has been steadily evolving its entire experience. This includes new characters, playable missions, expansions, and other less noticeable details. But no matter how much it changes, one of the most interesting additions to the game has been the introduction of the new Saiyan, Shallot.

Dragon Ball Legends takes place outside of the canon of the original series, and plays to its heart’s content with this idea as its story follows a major tournament crossing time and space for the series’ various heroes and villains. Stuck in the middle of this has been the mysterious new Saiyan Shallot, who in one of the latest story updates unlocked a Super Saiyan 3 form.

But what would it look like if Shallot made his way to the anime someday? Artist @youngjijiii (who you can find on Twitter here) shared a cool interpretation of what that would look like with a slick Super Saiyan 3 Shallot that looks like he’s jumping right out of the screen in a fierce anime battle. Check it out below:

Shallot recently reached his Super Saiyan 3 form after training with Goku in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. When Babidi and Majin Buu began to wreak havoc on the tournament, Shallot was forced to train and get stronger. He managed to fight off Majin Buu with this newly acquired power, but like Super Saiyan 3 Goku’s fight against Buu in the main series it was a shortly lived victory. Still, Shallot coming to the official series would be a huge deal!

But what do you think? Would you mind Shallot getting an official anime debut someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.