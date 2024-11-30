Dragon Ball Debuts the Demon Realm’s Secretly Most Powerful Mage

Dragon Ball’s lore has been through some massive shake ups since Goku and the Supreme Kai started adventuring through the Demon Realm, and that continues with the introduction of the secretly most powerful mage in the Demon Realm who has had unsuspecting ties to the damage done to the Majin Buu arc. Dragon Ball Daima has been showcasing more of the Demon Realm with each of its new episodes so far, and each of them has been surprisingly adding some major wrinkles to fans’ understanding of how the Dragon Ball universe ticks. It turns out the Demon Realm is more central to this world than ever expected.

As Goku was successful in nabbing the Third Demon World’s Dragon Ball, it’s now time to see the First and Second Demon Worlds next. As their plan to make their way to Dende and save him from Supreme King Gomah continues, it’s also been revealed that whatever Dr. Arinsu is cooking up is continuing as well. She continues to make shadowy moves throughout the Demon Realm, and it turns out she has a direct connection with one of the most powerful, yet hidden mages, Marba, the original creator behind Majin Buu.

Toei Animation

Who Is Marba in Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima Episode 8 sees Dr. Arinsu heading to a mysterious house deep in a Demon Realm forest. Marba is seen brewing some kind of concoction in a giant cauldron, and soon enough adds a fragment of Majin Buu that Arinsu was able to take from the outside world. It turns out that she’s crafting a new Majin being, and was the original creator behind Majin Buu. This is a major retcon for Majin Buu’s origins as he was originally touted as being created by Babadi’s father Bibidi, but it turns out that now Bibidi only requested Marba to make Majin Buu for him.

Arinsu has put all of this together, and now she’s working with Marba to make a new Majin Buu like creature. But while the original went out of control and sent both the Demon Realm and outside world into chaos, Marba is now making this newest creature with a focus on its controllability. Arinsu is being set up as the only one who can really control this new Majin Buu, and it’s only a matter of time before we get to see what this actually looks like.

This might seem like a relatively small retcon in the grand scheme, but now Marba is the source of one of the most destructive and deadliest villains in Dragon Ball’s history. Dragon Ball Daima takes place shortly after the events of the Majin Buu arc (and before the Battle of Gods arc), and it’s been a good reminder of just how rough of a period that was for Goku and the others. The indestructible foe took the effort of everyone working together to finally defeat it, and it was only through the Dragon Balls that they were able to fix everything afterward. It got that bad.

Toei Animation

How Is Marba So Important to Dragon Ball?

If Marba is indeed the source of Majin Buu rather than Babidi, this now makes her one of the most powerful and dangerous foes in the Dragon Ball franchise. The fact it’s a secret is even more impressive as Marba has been able to do things like creating Majin Buu and still keep under the radar. She’s far from a target, and she likely won’t be as Dragon Ball Daima continues its adventures through the Demon World. She’s the source of all of this destruction, yet basically can keep her hands clean from it all by dubbing that creature a “fluke” or failed creation.

This is even more impressive when coupled with some of the other reveals made through the Demon Realm too. It was explained in earlier Dragon Ball Daima that magic works largely in different ways than Ki. Demons can use spells, but they are largely limited to a single kind of spell. We’ve seen the demons using abilities, but it’s clearly an ability within a single scope. Not every demon is able to do every spell, and it doesn’t seem like these demons can learn other spells either. That makes Marba’s role in it all the more intriguing as her magic allows her to create beings like Majin Buu.

If she’s so strong or so powerful that Babidi had reached out to her before his attempts to overthrow the Demon Realm, then it makes Marba even more key to the Dragon Ball franchise. She casually created one of the strongest foes Goku has ever faced, and has yet to deal with any consequence of it. She wrote it off as a fluke, and is already hard at work as the next Majin that will likely surpass it. Marba might be the only demon capable of such a feat as this might be her unique magical ability, and that means we’re going to need to keep an eye on her in the future as Dr. Arinsu makes her move.

But even with all of this, Marba is not likely going to be a key foe that Goku faces directly. Arinsu’s plan will make her the villain that needs to be stopped, and therefore Majin Buu’s creator will be tied to a destructive being but not be the focus of the fight to come. She’ll just keep getting the opportunity to create more Majin Buus as the franchise continues, and that might be an even greater danger to Goku than anything else. Goku’s never really had to deal with a villain that moved so secretly, so it’s going to be intriguing to see how Marba and Arinsu’s teamwork eventually pays off before Dragon Ball Daima comes to an end. Especially knowing that Beerus, Whis, and the multiverse are going to be popping up not long after Dragon Ball Daima’s events end.