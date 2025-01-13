Dragon Ball Star Mike McFarland Launches GoFundMe Following Brain Surgery

Mike McFarland, who has been seen in shows like Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and more, is now getting support for a new crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe following a successful surgery removing a brain tumor. If you have been enjoying English dubs for a while, then there’s a good chance you’ve heard McFarland’s work. Not only has the actor providing work for memorable characters like Master Roshi and Yajirobe, but has also worked as an ADR director and more to help direct performances behind the scenes. And many across the voice acting industry have gone to social media to share their support.

Voice actors J. Michael Tatum and Brandon McInnis have started a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign earlier this week on behalf of McFarland. Noting that following the actor going through a successful surgery to have a brain tumor removed, the campaign is to get support for the star to hire a live-in medical assistant for as long as he can while on the path to recovery. As of the time of publication on Monday, January 13th, this fund has reached over $88,000 USD towards its now extended goal of $100,000 (after quickly passing over its previous goal of $65,000 USD). You can find the GoFundMe here for more information.

Anime Fans and Stars Rally Around Mike McFarland

“As some of you may know, earlier this week Mike McFarland, the English voice of Master Roshi, underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor,” the GoFundMe listing begins. “The procedure was successful, and Mike’s spirits are high as he sets out on the road to recovery. But in the meantime he’ll need a little help from us. Proceeds will go toward hiring a live-in medical assistant for as long as necessary to help get this legend back on his feet.”

“Mike’s been an integral part of this industry for decades, not just breathing life into beloved characters like Master Roshi, Buggy, and Jean Kirstein, but directing landmark dubs such as the Full Metal Alchemist franchise, Tokyo Ghoul, and Attack on Titan,” the listing continues. “Those who know him best count Mike among the sweetest, funniest, most compassionate humans on the planet; always quick to lend a hand, give sage advice, advocate for the underdog or share in an adventure.

“He’s given a lot of himself over the years, quietly and asking for nothing in return. It’s time for us to give some of that back. Please consider donating. Every little bit helps. And by all means, get the word out!” As the fund has quickly reached its initial goal, fans are clearly rallying around the star in this tough time. We here at ComicBook wish Mike McFarland a speedy recovery.