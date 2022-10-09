Dragon Ball's Mr. Satan Comes to Life With Eerily Realistic Cosplay

Mr. Satan (or Hercule, if you're a fan of the classic English dubbed release) has been one of the surprising mainstays of Dragon Ball's entire franchise run, and now the "world champion" has come to life through some awesome yet eerily realistic cosplay! First introduced late into the series' run as the new World Martial Arts Champion that took the spot in the tournaments that Goku and the others long stopped paying attention to, Mr. Satan has surprisingly found himself in some pretty critical spots in fights and even helped Goku and the others out of some big jams in that time.

Mr. Satan has been even more important than fans might have expected over the years because while he was first introduced as a pretty big joke, he's since become a big money provider, Majin Buu's best friend, and more over the years. Although he's taken more of a backseat from his time as a figurehead during the events of Dragon Ball Super, he's definitely missed each time. Now Mr. Satan has come to life fully thanks to some awesomely realistic cosplay from artist @itlookslikekilled on Instagram! Check it out below:

It was a shame he wasn't involved during the Earth based events of Dragon Ball Super's latest movie, however, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Releasing around theaters throughout the world earlier this Summer to become not only one of the most successful films in the franchise, but one of the most successful anime film releases ever, the movie really could have used a fun spot from Mr. Satan to shake things up! The movie was teased as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious about how it shook out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here.

Would you have wanted to see Mr. Satan in the newest Dragon Ball Super movie? What are some of your favorite Mr. Satan moments from the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!