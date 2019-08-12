Dragon Ball Stars Tease the Anime’s Future

Dragon Ball has disappeared from the anime scene at the worst possible time, as the series has never been more popular with the worldwide fanbase. Dragon Ball Super had just reached a new level of acclaim with its final arc, the “Tournament of Power,” which opened many new doors to a much bigger and more exciting Dragon Ball universe.

Well, the “Tournament of Power” arc is currently coming down to its epic finale in the Dragon Ball Super English Dub series. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with two of the series stars, Sean Schemmel (Goku) and Monica Rial (Bulma), who are more than optimistic about what the future of Dragon Ball anime holds.

“…We don’t know what we’re excited about because we don’t know what’s coming out,” Sean Schemmel confessed. “But I know that there was, Japan had teased two to three years from now, perhaps another movie, I don’t know. But… strong Internet rumors is all I’ve got for you.”

While some fans may be disappointed in the vagueness of that answer, they should remember: the voice actors (especially English Dub actors) are usually some of the last to be informed about whether or not a series is continuing, or a movie is getting a sequel. However, Schemmel and Rial aren’t new to the ups and downs of the Dragon Ball business: they’ve both been with the series since the 1990s days of Dragon Ball Z. So, while they might not yet have all the specifics from Toei Animation, the actors are uniquely suited to be able to read the writing being scribbled on the wall – and in their reading, there are big things on the horizon!

“There’s an energy, there’s like a buzz in the air?” Monica Rial explained, “Like, we feel it and it’s tangible and we’re like, ‘OK! We’re excited!’”

The actors both basically hint that they know there’s something on the way – even if they, like so many of us fans – are still waiting to learn how that next installment of the anime takes shape. In the same conversation, Schemmel hinted that the series is ready for major changes like Dragon Ball spinoff series and the like. As fans wait on the next anime, the Dragon ball Super has continued past the Tournament of Power to introduce an exciting new arc that fans are loving, while anime spawned a movie reboot of Broly that has become the most successful release yet for the series (and that sequel film has indeed been rumored).

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.