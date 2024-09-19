Dragon Ball to Launch Special New Manga in October

Dragon Ball has a lot on its plate this year. Next month, the world will watch as Son Goku returns to television with a long-awaited debut. Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere in early October, and beyond that, we have a big game on the horizon. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will be here in under a month. And to cap things off this fall, Shueisha has confirmed a new Dragon Ball manga is on the horizon.

That is right, gang. Dragon Ball has a new manga project in the works, and it has roped in a familiar artist. Toyotaro has been asked to ink a one-shot for Dragon Ball Super Divers, and this project will mark the manga's newest publication. Currently, the one-shot is set to launch in October with the next issue of V-Jump, and there are no plans to turn the one-shot into a full series. At least, not that we know of.

Dragon Ball Super Divers Game One-Shot Manga by Toyotaro, will be published in the upcoming issue of V Jump, set to release in October. This is to celebrate the launch of the new game! pic.twitter.com/qXZTBLhcUV — Hype (@DbsHype) September 19, 2024

What Is Dragon Ball Super Divers

You might be wondering what Dragon Ball Super Divers is, and that is a fair question. The series was announced earlier this year, and it will hit arcades in Japan soon. Developed by Dimps, Dragon Ball Super Divers marks the seventh Dragon Ball Z arcade trading card game, and it follows in the steps of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The upcoming game was announced back in May 2024, so Toyotaro's manga is meant to hype the release of the game.

Little is known about the story of Dragon Ball Super Divers, but fans are eager to see it go live. The IP is no stranger to arcade card games, after all. Back in 2005, Dragon Ball toed into the lucrative industry with Data Carddass Dragon Ball Z, and the series has grown in the past 19 years. Dragon Ball Heroes made waves globally with its launch in 2010, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes capped that run with its 2019 launch. Now, Dragon Ball Super Divers is set to bring the arcade series to a new level.

The Future of Dragon Ball

While Toyotaro works on his Dragon Ball Super Divers manga, the rest of the IP is staying busy. The biggest project Goku has on hand is his upcoming anime. Dragon Ball Daima is slated to premiere on October 11, and fans will be able to watch its simulcast on Crunchyroll. The new anime comes six years after Dragon Ball Super wrapped the Tournament of Power. In this new title, Son Goku will find himself transformed into a kid after denizens from the Demon Realm make it to Earth, and he will have to go on an adventure to turn himself (and his friends) back to normal.

And of course, Dragon Ball fans have Dragon Ball Sparking Zero to look forward to. The game, which drops on October 11 as well, is the next main console title for Goku. With over 180 playable characters on roster, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero looks to be the ultimate game for fans both new and old. So if you want to check out the AAA title, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

