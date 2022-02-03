Dragon Ball Offers Up Some Interesting Senzu Bean Trivia

The world of Dragon Ball is filled with alien races, biological nightmares, and eternal monstrosities that are normally held back by Son Goku and the other Z Fighters spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama. In their many battles over the years, the Senzu Bean has been one of the most important items in their victories outside of the dragon balls themselves, and it seems that the series has answered a long-running question when it comes to the all-healing edibles.

Senzu Beans were first introduced in the original Dragon Ball series, with Korin and Yajirobe, the characters who typically house the beans, being introduced as a part of Kami’s tower that a young Goku found himself scaling in order to increase his strength while fighting against members of the Red Ribbon Army. While the beans have amazing recuperative properties for those who chow down on them, they can often be in short supply, as the tiny feline Korin isn’t able to normally give Goku and the other Z Fighters an unlimited supply of the edibles. With Korin set to have a role in this April’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see Gohan and Piccolo rely on the Senzu while battling against the newest incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army.

The Official Dragon Ball Twitter Account gave fans a list of who had eaten the most Senzu beans throughout the history of Dragon Ball, noting that Yajirobe was the top contender simply because he has been eating them by the handful thanks to his close relationship with Korin on Kami’s Lookout:

Ever wondered who in Dragon Ball has eaten the most Senzu Beans?

Check out the rankings we made!

Ever wondered who in Dragon Ball has eaten the most Senzu Beans?

Check out the rankings we made!

Just who could be in first place?!

The need for Senzu Beans might be decreasing thanks to recent events in Dragon Ball Super, as Son Goku has shown his ability to self-heal himself during the fights against Moro and Granolah, though it’s far from instantaneous. With plenty of villains in the past being able to almost instantly heal any damage that they had received, it’s certainly a talent that would come in handy for the protectors of Earth in the future as Akira Toriyama’s Shonen series continues.

Do you think the Senzu Beans will continue being a part of the Shonen franchise moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.