Dragon Ball/One Piece Studio Reveals AI Plans (And Fans Aren’t Happy)

Toei Animation has become one of the heaviest hitters in the anime world for good reason at this point. Creating the anime adaptations for major shonen franchises such as Dragon Ball and One Piece, Toei also has helped to create the likes of Digimon, Sailor Moon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Kinnikuman to name a few. While the production house has earned plenty of goodwill amongst the anime fan community, rough seas appear to be ahead thanks to Toei’s future plans. Looking to the future, Toei Animation has revealed its plans to use artificial intelligence for its creations and this plan is raising some eyebrows amongst fans.

With Toei Animation’s newly released plan for its next financial year, FY2026, the studio held nothing back in noting that artificial intelligence would play a big role. Releasing a new image that breaks down just where the animation house plans on implementing A.I., Toei released the following statement expressing their future, “We will seek to co-develop new business opportunities and improve the efficiency and quality of our production, capitalizing on synergies between AI and animation production technologies.” You can check out the detailed plans below thanks to the newly released financial strategy which you can read in full by clicking here.

Artificial Anime Intelligence Controversy

A.I. has been one of the most controversial technologies to enter the anime world in some time. Animations, voice actors, and countless creators have routinely expressed trepidation regarding the use of artificial intelligence. In fact, last year, Japan’s Nippon Anime and Film Culture Association released the following statement regarding the dangers of artificial intelligence and how everyone involved needs to keep a watchful eye on the use of the format.

“We [the NAFCA] feel it will be very difficult in the future to bring fair revenue to creators when projects are being created through the use of generative AI. For instance, if an AI generates a character with the head of Doraemon, the body of a Gundam, and the voice of Son Goku… If that creation is made with the thought it can be used freely so long as we hand over the required revenue, we’re not interested. Even if a character created using 100 others were to make a ton of profit, there is no good mechanism of sharing profit and approval with the creators of those 100 said characters.”

Dragon Ball & One Piece’s Animated Futures

Dragon Ball brought its latest animated series, Dragon Ball Daima, to an end earlier this year, leaving many Z-Fighter fans left to wonder where Goku and his fellow brawlers will make a comeback. As of the writing of this article, that question remains unanswered. Luckily, Straw Hat Pirate fans have been eating good as of late, with the series recently bringing back its weekly anime episodes. As the final saga continues, things are heating up on Egghead Island and Luffy is in dire straits thanks to the arrival of one of the biggest villains of the Grand Line.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the ways that artificial intelligence is permeating the anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.