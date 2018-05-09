‘Dragon Ball’ Is Celebrating Two Big Holidays For Goku, Piccolo

Today is a busy day for all of you Dragon Ball fans. May 9 has rolled around, and the special date marks not one but two holidays for the anime series. So, if you were feeling confused about the Piccolo v Goku fan-wars over on Twitter, there is no need.

After all, the two characters do share the day evenly with one another.

If you haven’t heard, May 9 is both Piccolo Day and Goku Day. The unofficial holidays may not be recognized in Japan, but fans around the world have adopted the dates due to some punny reasoning.

May 9th is a Japanese number pun on “Goku” (May=5=Go, 9=ku). And so that’s why Goku Day and Piccolo Day are the same day. This is also why Goku goes around in a jacket with 59 on it prior to the Cell Games. pic.twitter.com/5MYYVY7qZE — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 9, 2018

Sussing out the histories behind these holidays comes down to phonetics and anime. For Goku Day, the holiday was decided up thanks to a quirk in the Japanese language. The language uses two different kinds of number systems, and they can be used to make up codes. When you tell a date in Japanese, the systems can be intermixed to make secret messages, and May 9 can be pronounced as “Go” + “Ku” as such.

As for Piccolo, the Namekian got his big day way back in Dragon Ball The original anime once saw King Piccolo declare that “every May 9th will be celebrated as Piccolo Day” — and the honor stuck around even once the demon king died and was reincarnated as the Piccolo fans know and love.

