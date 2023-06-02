Dragon Ball Announces Special Booth at San Diego Comic-Con

Dragon Ball Super might not have an anime television series churning out new episodes at the moment, but that hasn't stopped the shonen franchise from remaining one of the top anime series in the world. With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becoming one of the biggest movies of the series, which is currently being re-adapted in the manga, it's clear that there is still a desire to see the Z-Fighters take on new threats and gain new transformations. Now, Goku and his fellow fighters are heading to this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Following the release of the movie that featured the arrival of Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo, and Cell Max, all has been quiet on the anime front for the series, with the shonen franchise having yet to reveal if we can expect an adaptation of the Moro and Granolah Arcs. Luckily, there is another spin-off series that has continued releasing new episodes during Dragon Ball Super's hiatus. Super Dragon Ball Heroes might not be considered canon, but the side story has taken the opportunity to scratch many shonen fans' itches by seeing Goku and the Z-Fighters taking on new threats that otherwise would have never made their way into the main series.

The Dragon Balls Will Be Found at San Diego Comic-Con

The Dragon Ball franchise has been a part of San Diego Comic-Con for years, offering exclusives as well as attractions for fans during said convention. This year, the shonen franchise is planning to erect a large outdoor booth that will continue the tradition of the Z-Fighters at Comic-Con. The event itself will take place from July 19th to 23rd next month according to the official Dragon Ball website.

While the manga has been adapting the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro have taken the opportunity to add some never before seen scenes into the mix. In the latest chapter, the Saiyan Prince Vegeta broke down his training more than he had in the latest film, giving readers more to chew on. While we might be a few chapters away from seeing Gohan and Piccolo's new transformations make their manga debut, there might be more new elements thrown in the mix for this adaptation that didn't hit the silver screen.

What do you hope to see the shonen franchise bring to the table at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.