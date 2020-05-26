Dragon Ball Star Finds Goku Connection in Latest Rick and Morty Episode

✖

Rick and Morty's latest Season 4 episode featured Rick getting into a huge space spanning fight against "a Zeus," and one Dragon Ball star could not help but see the connection to one of Goku's biggest fights yet! Like many of the other episodes from the fourth season seen thus far, the penultimate episode of Season 4 started out at a humble place before evolving to the point where there was a fight between gods. As Rick started to create a society to raise what turns out to be "a Zeus'" children, he takes on the god directly as the two of them crash through planets and more out in space.

This struck a chord with Sean Schemmel, who as the voice of Goku is fully experienced with godly battles like this one. Taking to Twitter, Schemmel could not help but notice the hilarious connection between the Rick and a Zeus fight and Goku and Beerus' fight in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

If you did not catch this connection the first time, perhaps Schemmel's take will definitely make you see the fight differently the second time around, "Ok is it me or does that battle in space on the latest ep of Rick and Morty between Rick and Zeus seem very Battle of Gods inspired?"

The big difference between the two fights, however, is that Rick and Zeus' fight has a much more decisive conclusion. Zeus ends up dying when Morty and Summer accidentally fly a ship straight into his skull and sends the god crashing back onto the living planet, Gaia. Goku and Beerus' fight did end with Beerus' victory, but it was decidedly less gruesome as Beerus found Goku worthy enough to keep him and Earth around for a little while longer following their big fight.

Did you make this connection to Dragon Ball Z when watching the latest episode of Rick and Morty? Does it make you look at the Rick and Zeus fight scene differently now? If they had to fight, who would win between Rick and Goku? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

