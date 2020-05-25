Rick and Morty Fans Loved Epic Zeus Fight

Rick and Morty fans couldn’t get over how much the God that fought Rick looked like Zeus. “Childrick of Mort” saw the wild scientist throw down with a powerful being in what amounted to a paternity fight. The mad scientist got contacted by a sentient planet because she claimed Rick was the father of her kids. That entire civilization did look a lot like the adventurer but then comes a being called Reggie to mess that whole thing up. Things had been going pretty well for Beth and her estranged father earlier in the episode. They had made a way for the civilization to advance through technology, but all of that was ruined the second that Reggie floated into the picture. At that point, it was go time between the two beings for paternal dominance.

In this episode, the race of aliens called Zeuses are added to the series ever-expanding list of creatures. They look and behave just like the Greek god from mythology on Earth. Thunder powers, shape-shifting, and the wildly muscular physique are all there. So fans were very happy to get any resolution this season after all the effort spent to tell the fanbase to just enjoy the ride. As we near the end of the Season, questions turn directly to the next one. Sarah Chalke talked to Digital Spy about the upcoming salvo of episodes.

Rick VS GOD HIMSELF who will win #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/yAxdir126s — Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) May 25, 2020

Chalke began, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

She also mentioned the cast was doing smaller pick-up work for the currently in progress fourth season. She also talked about how they’re doing that work amidst the current quarantine situation, "Right now, we've been doing pick-ups. For that back half of season 4, there'll be a couple of pickups. So they sent each of us a little microphone, and we built little cocoons. Mine was a lower bunk bed stuffed with every duvet and pillow we could find to line it and make a cocoon."

Did you enjoy Rick throwing down with a God-like being? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best reactions: