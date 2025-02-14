Dragon Ball Spin-Off Reportedly in Danger of Cancellation

The Dragon Ball franchise is riding high with both Dragon Ball Daima and the upcoming return of Dragon Ball Super’s manga. While Goku, Vegeta, and the Z-Fighters have plenty on their plate, it appears as though the overall popularity of the franchise isn’t enough to save every project under the shonen’s banner. While nothing has been confirmed, it appears as though one of the biggest spin-offs of Akira Toriyama’s story might not have a bright future ahead of it. While Super Dragon Ball Heroes might have been a story with some serious legs, it appears as though its successor isn’t riding as high.

To start, let’s discuss just what Dragon Ball Heroes is. The arcade cabinet game incorporated cards that were used to help players explore the story of the Time Patrol, an alternate universe take on the Z-Fighters who were quite different from the heroes we came to know. Exploring the multiverse, the game would receive its own anime series that would give fans wild moments such as Future Trunks going Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue Goku fighting against his Super Saiyan 4 variant. When Heroes ended, a new game was unleashed in Dragon Ball Super Divers, using a similar system while introducing new cards and a new artistic style into the mix.

Dragon Ball Super Divers D.O.A.?

Reportedly, news is arriving from Japan that Dragon Ball Super Divers isn’t hitting the same heights as its predecessor. Various arcades in the East are seemingly discontinuing the purchase of the unique arcade cabinets while also selling the machines to patrons. THe official statement that one arcade had shared read as such, “As of Sunday, February 16, we will be discontinuing the purchase of the aforementioned title.” Social media user Venixys shared more details.

Divers’ History

Dragon Ball Super Divers first arrived in November of last year, with Super Dragon Ball Heroes passing the torch after bringing both its game and its anime adaptation to an end. One of the feathers in the cap of Heroes was the fact that it received both a manga series and anime adaptation to aid in sharing its story with a wider audience, and while Divers did release a manga, it has yet to be seen whether the printed story will continue. Ironically, the recent arcade game did recently bring some of Daima’s biggest heroes and villains to its roster, though it will be interesting to see if the arcade game continues to introduce new characters if it hangs on.

Speaking of Dragon Ball Daima, the spin-off series is preparing to come to an end later this month with its twentieth episode. As things have come to a head in the Demon Realm, fans are crossing their fingers that the anime will have some shocking new reveals before Goku and company turn back to normal.

