Kagurabachi Creator Reveals Dragon Ball Spin-Off Obsession

It’s only a matter of time until we see Kagurabachi receive an anime adaptation. While rumors have been fast and furious regarding which studio will lay claim to the next big thing in the Shonen Jump world, nothing has been officially confirmed. Luckily, creator Takeru Hokazono is still giving readers new chapters of the manga to this day, padding out the story of Chihiro Rokuhira long before his television debut. With many manga artists holding deceased creator Akira Toriyama in high regard, a recent tribute to the Dragon Ball creator revealed Hokazono’s obsession with a major spin-off to the Z-Fighters’ story.

For those who either need a refresher or an introduction, Dragon Ball Heroes is quite unlike any other story focusing on the Z-Fighters out there. First premiering as an arcade/card game in 2010, the spin-off does not take place in the Z-Fighters’ official canon but it had some wild surprises for fans all the same. Following alternate reality takes on the anime heroes dubbed the Time Patrol, both the game and the anime adaptation recently came to a close, leaving the arena wide open for the arrival of its successor, Dragon Ball Super Divers. Divers has yet to announce its own anime series like its predecessor, but it does have a manga that is releasing new chapters.

Kagurabachi Heroes

Following the passing of Akira Toriyama, Kagurabachi creator not only paid tribute to the deceased Dragon Ball creator but also revealed an obsession he had in his youth. Obsessed with the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade cabinet, Takeru Hokazono spent his younger years trying to both collect cards and play the game when he could. With this recent statement, Hokazono dished out the Dragon Ball details,

“I was one of those terrible kids who would ask his parents for cash as a birthday present. What could I do, I was addicted to Dragon Ball Heroes.”

Why Heroes Is Worth It

Even though Dragon Ball Heroes might not take place in the main anime universe, it’s still worth checking out both the anime and the manga for the video game. On top of giving anime fans some big battles, the spin-off would also feature characters and transformations that otherwise would never appear in the series like Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Daima. Elements like Super Saiyan 4 and Super Saiyan God Trunks were just the tip of the iceberg in the wild avenues that the side story could explore.

In terms of Dragon Ball Daima, the series might be a spin-off but its definitely considered canon. Marked as one of Akira Toriyama’s final projects, the latest anime series has revealed new secrets about both the Namekian and Supreme Kai’s race, while also introducing new transformations such as Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3. With only a handful of episodes remaining in the anime’s first season, fans are wondering what other bombshells will arrive from Goku and Vegeta’s trip to the Demon Realm.

