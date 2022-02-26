Dragon Ball Cosplay Explodes With SSJ4 Vegito’s Limit Breaker Form

One awesome Dragon Ball cosplay has gone far beyond with Super Saiyan 4 Vegito’s Limit Breaker form! The Dragon Ball franchise is no stranger to power ups and new transformations as Goku has gone through a number of different looks and forms over the years. This is even more true for the releases not tied into the direct series canon such as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which has pit Goku against some of the wildest situations that fans could ever imagine. This has led to not only the return of the massively popular Super Saiyan 4 form, but brought it to a new level.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes introduced a new version of Goku and Vegeta from the Xenoverse universe and revealed that they were able to access the Super Saiyan 4 forms. This naturally led to the two of them fusing into Vegito, and surprisingly reached a whole new level of that form by hitting the Limit Breaker transformation that taps into the godly red aura of the Super Saiyan God forms. Now Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker Vegito has awesomely been brought to life through some creative cosplay from @xeplay_cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes, through both its original arcade game and ongoing promotional anime series for it, has introduced a whole new world of possible confrontations and character team ups that we will never get to see in action in the main franchise. Goku and Vegeta have teamed up with different versions of themselves, powerful new forms such as this Limit Breaker form and variations of the Super Saiyan God forms have been added, and all kinds of dream fights have already gone down over the past few years.

It’s the kind of experimental style fans used to dream about in the early years of the series, and while there is currently a new officially canon story coming in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero very soon, it’s hard to deny the appeal of seeing a super powerful new version of Vegito taking on some wild new opponents. So while the main series has been avoiding fusions for the most part, it’s fairly common in this other universe.

But what do you think? How do you feel about the Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker form overall? What are some of your most favorite transformations in the Dragon Ball franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!