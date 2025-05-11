Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Look at Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast

Dragon Ball Super is now in the midst of a hiatus that is showing no signs of ending anytime soon, but the artist behind it all has re-emerged with a cool new look at Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast. Dragon Ball Super’s manga entered an indefinite hiatus following the passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama last year, and in that time the manga has returned for a few small outings that revealed that artist Toyotaro is still very interested in bringing the series to life. This includes all kinds of cool new artwork for the franchise, of course, and the latest example is no different.

Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has found some fun ways to share new looks at the manga series ever during this hiatus with new volume covers showcasing the main heroes’ most powerful forms, and that’s the case with a cool new sketch shared with fans. Crafted for a special autograph signing (as nabbed by @guernicass4 on X), Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro has dropped a cool new look at Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast while we wait for their full comebacks. Check it out below:

What’s Going On With Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super has been on hiatus following Toriyama’s passing, and left off following the end of the manga’s adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. The manga took things a bit further than the film as it not only included its own prologue arc heading into the arc, and even included a special epilogue that showcased more of Beast Gohan in action. This helped to prove that Gohan’s new form brought him up to Goku and Vegeta’s godly level, and could make him a fierce fighter to keep an eye on in the future as Gohan further masters the ability.

This epilogue even showcased how Gohan Beast stacked up against Ultra Instinct Goku in a full sparring match between the two, and teased that both forms could be pushed to even higher heights. This is ultimately where the series chose to enter its hiatus, and still has some big questions to answer if the series ever does make a comeback. Fans have been asking for just that in order to get much more of these transformations, and potentially take things to an even higher level somehow in potential future arcs.

Will Dragon Ball Super Return Soon?

As for whether or not Dragon Ball Super will return with new chapters someday, it currently seems like it’s possible. Not only has Toyotaro returned with a special one-shot bringing to life one of Toriyama’s final left over ideas, but the artist himself has been very open about his hope to return to the series in full. With new sketches like the one shared with fans, and some big cliffhangers still left from the manga before it could come to a complete end, a return seems on the table. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to actually make it happen.

Toyotaro has already been preparing for Dragon Ball Super’s future volumes, but actually continuing the series would be a huge undertaking. It’s one that should not be approached lightly as the series would be continuing without Toriyama’s input on its story, and it’s something both Dragon Ball’s manga and anime futures are contending with at the moment. It’s a question over how the series will approach its canon heading into the future, and one that everyone involved should take their time on. It’s what’s best for Dragon Ball overall.