‘Dragon Ball Super’ Blurb Teases Goku’s Fail Against Jiren

Dragon Ball Super has some crucial episodes coming up, as the Tournament of Power reaches its end. Episode 127 will eliminate one pivotal player from the Universe 7 team, and episode 128 doesn’t sound like it will get any easier for Goku and Co.

In fact, the blurb for episode 128 is teasing some pretty big turns in the tournament, and none of it looks good for Goku!

As the blurb for episode 128 reveals:

Goku This Week: entranced watching Vegeta’s battle! Goku diligently observes Vegeta’s battle! What feelings well up inside him? And can he recover his stamina by the time he fights Jiren?!

Given where episode 126 left things, it’s clear that Goku and Vegeta’s powered-up assault against Jiren will not be enough to stop (or even slow down) the Universe 11 Pride Trooper! Apparently, Goku will go so hard against Jiren in the upcoming episode that the effort (combined with Jiren’s massive energy wall attack) will leave him all but spent. It will be the worst possible moment for Goku to show weakness, as Jiren will be coming to finish off Universe 7, once and for all.

Additional spoilers for episode 128 reveal just how dire the situation will be. Goku’s fatigue will push Universe 7 to the brink of extinction – which is the standard Dragon Ball setup for the next powerup, which is expected to be the final form of Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.