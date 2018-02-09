New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Confirm Its Next Elimination

Dragon Ball Super is down to a ‘minute per episode’ format for the final round of the Tournament of Power, and fans are on the edges of their seats with anticipation about how the tournament will play out. However, with every new episode title and synopsis, the final events of the tournament seem to become clear.

As for the next episode (127 “The Approaching Wall! The Final Barrier of Hope!”) it seems as though the results of the episode’s battle between Goku, Vegeta, Android 17 and Jiren have become painfully clear. Major Spoilers are about to get dropped – read on only if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

***

**

*

Episode 127 will see Jiren launch a massive ki attack against the final Universe 7 fighters – a wall of energy that looks to sweep the shattered arena clear of opposition. In order to counteract that attack, Android 17 will have to see if his Infinite Energy Barrier defense can truly live up to its name!

DBS Episode 127 FujiTV Preview “Jiren is the only opponent left. Jiren releases his energy and at last shows his true power. Despite being overwhelmed by his enormous energy, Goku, Vegeta and 17 battles Jiren one after another.”https://t.co/ENqqRDcNCZ pic.twitter.com/P2qMijyLLR — Ken Xyro ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) February 7, 2018

As for how that battle will go, the recently-revealed synopsis for episode 128 pretty much spells it out (via Animedia):

“Thanks to 17 sacrificing himself to assist them, Goku and Vegeta have evaded Jiren’s attack. However, Goku collapses from exhaustion, leaving Vegeta to face Jiren alone.”

No. 17 has turned out to be a dark horse rock star of the Tournament of Power, getting in some real standout moments in battles against the likes of Ribrianne and Toppo. From the sound of it, he’ll be a real baller to the end, sacrificing himself so that our two main Saiyan heroes (Goku and Vegeta) have one last chance to max out their power, and take Jiren down!

…Of course, additional episode spoilers have pretty much revealed that there will be some additional big sacrifices made by Universe 7 very soon, as well as the first teases of what the Tournament of Power’s final fight will look like.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.