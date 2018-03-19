‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Universe 7’s Final Ace In The Hole

Dragon Ball Super knows how to make a comeback. This weekend, the show returned to TV after a super-short hiatus, and it did so with a couple hundred bangs. After a long wait, fans got to see Goku use his perfected Ultra Instinct form against Jiren, and the battle was one of the franchise’s best ever.

Still, audiences have a lot of questions about the show and its finale. They have even more now that its first preview sees Goku tease fans about a secret ace Universe 7 is apparently sitting on.

As you can see above, the teaser for episode 131 is intense. The reel starts out with Jiren jetting down to land a strong attack on Freeza and Android 17. With Goku regaining his stamina off to the side, fans are able to keep up with Saiyan as he narrates the teaser, and his dialogue has piqued curiosity in a big way.

“Did I lose? No, the fight ain’t over yet,” Goku can be heard saying. “We’ve still got our final ace in the hole! The extraordinary, shocking climax that’ll decide fate of all will make every universe tremble.”

Naturally, fans are curious about this so-called ace. Goku says the fight is not over since his team still has their final ace in the hole. The trailer doesn’t give any insight into what that ace is, but fans have plenty of theories as to what it could be.

There’s no consensus on what the ace is, but viewers are throwing out every idea from fusion to another energy transfusion. Of course, plot armor is also a viable theory at this point, but fans will just have to wait and see whether Goku’s talk about this ace lives up to their expectations.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

What do you think this final ace could be? Do you think you have the Tournament of Power’s ending all figured out Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!