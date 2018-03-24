‘Dragon Ball Super’ Writer Celebrates Freeza’s Long Awaited Comeback

This week will bring us the finale of Dragon ball Super‘s Tournament of Power arc, in which a most-unexpected battle is going to take place, between Jiren, Goku, Android 17 and Freeza. While few fans expected that this was how the Tournament of Power would turn out, there were many longtime Dragon Ball fans that did see at least one aspect of the finale coming:

This post from former Dragon Ball Super writer “Toshio916” encapsulates the feeling that certain fans are experiencing at the moment, because they totally called Freeza being one of the last fighters standing for Universe 7 in the Tournament of Power!

Hence why Toshio’s caption about the “long-awaited the climax” [sp] actually functions as a clever joke in conjunction with the picture: for fans who always believed, seeing this Dragon Ball Super finale finally reward their faith and theories is going to be an extra-sweet experience.

Some the other Dragon Ball Super cast and crew members recently revealed that the finale is going to have one hell of a fight between Freeza and Jiren, and what little we’ve seen in terms of images and footage seems to confirm that. But fan speculation didn’t stop with Freeza just being in the final round of the ToP – those theories went further, to the possibility that Freeza could emerge as the winner and MVP!

That particular theory has led to weeks of speculation about what Freeza could do with a Super Dragon Balls wish if he wins, or even the possibility that Freeza could finally become a good guy after being so deep in the trenches with Goku and Universe 7 – just like Piccolo, Vegeta, and Buu all have. While we don’t know if that will happen, but we do know one thing: Freeza isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Besides having a starring role and story arc in the new Dragon Ball FighterZ video game, Freeza will also be a focus of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie.

As series creator Akira Toriyama describes:

“It [the movie] will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now.”

Freeza is as much an icon as any villain in Dragon Ball lore, and after the somewhat lackluster rehash that was the “Golden Freeza Saga,” it’s been good to see the evil emperor slowly worming his way through the Tournament of Power, only to arrive at his critical juncture!

What do you think the future holds for Freeza? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.