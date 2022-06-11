Dragon Ball: New Fiscal Report Unpacks the Anime's Worth at Toei Animation

✖

Dragon Ball has kept its anime quiet for a while now, but it won't be much longer before the series gets back into action. If you did not, the franchise will bring Goku and the gang back to the screen with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This comeback means Toei Animation has high hopes for Dragon Ball this year, and a new fiscal report is unpacking how lucrative the series is for the production company.

The information comes straight from Toei Animation as the studio just released its 2022 findings. The fiscal year wrapped last month, so fans were given a full look at how Toei Animation's titles did this past year. And as fate would have it, Dragon Ball came in first with 127 billion yen.

The studio's second spot went to Mobile Suit Gundam as the franchise broke 100 billion yen for the first time. One Piece, Kamen Rider, and Naruto rounded out the studio's top five spots.

Now, Toei Animation is taking its data from 2022 and using it to make forecasts for this coming fiscal year. The term's first quarter is already underway, and Toei Animation suggests Dragon Ball will net it 66 billion yen during this period. As for the year overall, Toei Animation is banking on Dragon Ball earning 133 billion yen at minimum. With a movie on the horizon, it seems likely Goku will be able to muster that kind of cash, so here's to hoping Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero dominates box offices like we expect.

