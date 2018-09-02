‘Dragon Ball Super’ Drops Bit Hint About Android 17’s Look

When Android 17 made a surprise appearance in Dragon Ball Super, fans were surprised to see him in a brand new profession and in a brand new outfit altogether. But what does the “MIR” on his sweater stand for?

In a special chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga, the series dropped a big hint that it could stand for “Monster Island Ranger.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The island where 17 works is referred to here as “Monster Island”, so once again it seems a reasonable bet that MIR stands for “Monster Island Ranger”. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 16, 2018

In the chapter, Android 17 worries about Goten and Trunks left alone on his island. He forgot to warn them about the surviving Cell Jr. now living on that island, but he says they shouldn’t be a problem as long as Goten and Trunks wear their ranger gear around his group of trained Cell Juniors.

Although it’s not confirmed, this is problem why the manga refers to Android 17’s island as “Monster Island.” When fans rejoined Android 17 in Dragon Ball Super, Goku found out he had been training himself and taking care of a family since the events of Dragon Ball Z.

Now living on an island, he protects the island’s animals from various poachers and would be attackers while wearing his now famous ranger uniform. Fans had been wondering what the large “MIR” on his chest stood for, but didn’t pay too much mind as there were much more investing things going on for Android 17 during the Tournament of Power.

If Android 17 were really a ranger overseeing a “Monster Island” it does provide a good explanation as to how Android 17 got so strong as quickly as he did.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.