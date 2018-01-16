‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub To Enter Future Trunks Arc Next Week

Now that the last filler arc, the Potafeu Water arc, has ended, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super is heading into what most fans believe to be the best arc of the series, “Future Trunks.”

The last episode preview confirmed the return of Future Trunks to the Dragon Ball series, and fans are definitely going to what to see how it shakes out. Along with confirmation of the new arc, Funimation has announced the English dub cast as well.

The LONG-awaited (and dark) #FutureTrunks arc is coming to Toonami in ENGLISH DUB—check out the cast announcement! First up, everyone’s favorite swordwielding badass Trunks is back from the future, and has blue hair?! Hey, don’t worry about it… @ericvale reprises his role!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ah72ytIo7Y — Funimation @ SuperSaiyanShowdown (@FUNimation) January 16, 2018

Eric Vale is returning to voice Future Trunks, Colleen Clinkenbeard returns to voice Future Mai, David Gray will voice Zamasu, Garett Schneck will voice Gowasu, and Sean Schemmel will, of course, play the centrail antoganist of the arc, Goku Black.

Fans are definitely anxious to see Schemmel’s take on the character, but Schmmel is excited for fans to hear his “off the hook” performance. As Masako Nozawa’s performance in the Japanese version of the series was thought to be sexy to women, fans in the West are hoping for the same here.

Fans quickly drew to Goku Black because of his insane strength as well. First introduced in the “Future Trunks” arc, Goku Black was a villain who destroyed the Earth, and the last remaining remnants of humanity in Future Trunks’ parallel timeline. Goku Black had all of the powers that Goku had, and their shared fighting prowess meant Black was increasing in strength every time they fought. Goku’s usual trick of getting stronger than the villain when losing was not a valuable strategy here.

Black also introduced a notable first to the series, Super Saiyan Rose, which was not only a form comparable to Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, but even stronger. Couple that with the main villain of the series, an immortal god Zamasu, and Black was a threat Goku was just not fit to deal with.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.