Should ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Kill Off Goku For Awhile?

Dragon Ball Super has been received well by fans especially now that it’s currently in the middle of its “Universal Survival” arc. Goku has had some key moments during the Tournament of Power, but should he be getting all the attention.

One Reddit user posed a very interesting idea. The idea that Goku should simply bow out of an arc for a few episodes in order for other characters to truly get the shine they deserve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user Jack_LeBeau posed the idea that Super is indeed of an “Androids” style of arc where Goku is “out of commission” for a period of time. The idea would be perfect for the Tournament of Power. Fans may not like the idea of Ultra Instinct Goku potentially losing to the increasingly stronger Jiren, but it would allow the other members of Universe 7 to get the spotlight.

Like the Android saga, the Tournament of Power has shined when Goku was not directly involved. Master Roshi was shown as stronger than he had ever been, Krillin and Android 18 shared some nice husband and wife fighting time early on, Gohan has had some of his best episodes of the series overall, Piccolo used a variety of moves he had not shown since the early days of the series, and Android 17 has propped himself up as the unlikely MVP of the Tournament.

As the Tournament of Power whittles down to the final bout between Universe 7 and 11, now would be the time to eliminate Goku and allow someone else to win in the end. Jack_LeBeau poses an interesting evolution of the series, but who would take up the mantle of Universe 7 savior if not Goku? Could it be Vegeta, now that there are rumors of a power-up for him as well? Could it be Gohan? He’s been steadily improving through the Tournament and it could even mirror the end of the Android arc as well.

It could even be Freeza, and this could be a true end for the series with Freeza winning in the end. Eliminating Goku opens up a world of possibilities for this arc’s ending, but fans surely would not mind Goku winning at the end of the day either.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.