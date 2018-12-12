‘Dragon Ball Super’ Promo Teases How Its TV Series’ Comeback Could Look

When the Dragon Ball Super anime series was abruptly put on hiatus so that the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie could be developed, most fans had just one immediate reaction: ‘This movie better be worth it!’

Well, early reviews and reactions to Dragon Ball Super: Broly seem to indicate that the delay of the anime series was indeed worth the wait for this new movie. Now, some new Dragon Ball promos are thrilling fans, as they seem to indicate a major change in Dragon Ball Super‘s animation design, which will begin with Broly:

It’s still very her, but man, what a difference good designs make. I’m a happy boy. Give me Super 2.0 already. pic.twitter.com/iAPDEZ84Iv — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) December 9, 2018

This first promo shows off a version of Goku which is most closer in design to what director Tatsuya Nagamine and animation director Naohiro Shintani have done to revamp Dragon Ball Super‘s look for this new Broly movie.

A second promo has dropped showing off Bulma in the same kind of Dragon Ball Super: Broly aesthetic as the Goku promo:

As Dragon Ball Super: Broly heads into theaters, fans are quickly beginning to wonder and speculate about what Dragon Ball Super: Broly 2.0 is going to be. The manga has already moved past the events of the anime’s Tournament of Power arc, as well as the events Broly, introducing the new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc, which sees Goku and Vegeta up against the the powerful Galactic Patrol. That arc is the first one being co-designed by series creator Akira Toriyama’s chosen successor, manga artist Toyotaro. Having just begun, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” is already proving to have massive potential impact on the series, introducing a new villain, and possibly bringing back a major old villain. After Broly gives fans a one-of-a-kind new Dragon Ball experience, the next anime series will have to keep up that act – especially if we’re getting the intergalactic action of the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.