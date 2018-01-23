‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease Toppo’s Takedown

The preview for Episode 125 of Dragon Ball Super teased an odd transformation for Universe 11’s Toppo that Universe 7 is going to have a tough time dealing with. But how exactly does this happen?

According to some new spoilers for the episode, Toppo isn’t going to reach this new godly power easily. And it may even come with some ramifications.

The title for Episode 125 of the series is “Majestic! Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo!!,” so fans won’t exactly be surprised to see Toppo’s final transformation into a God of Destruction. But fans are wondering about his eligibility for the Tournament of Power if this is indeed the case.

So far all the info suggests he’s becoming a proper Hakaishin, rather than just a vague “god” like Goku & Vegeta. I’m going to laugh if that gets him disqualified from participating.#TDCSuper https://t.co/jOqcJMwk56 — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) January 18, 2018

Gods of Destruction aren’t allowed to compete in the Tournament of Power, and rather than just gain the ability to use the God Ki, it seems that the actual title for the episode implies that he becomes a full God of Destruction.

If he does become a God of Destruction, will this eliminate him from the Tournament of Power as it would disqualify him. Though there is still a lingering question of whether or not the two Zenos would allow for this since they prefer fun over the rules, really.

Seeing that the synopsis for the episode teases a near defeat for Toppo from Android 17 and Freeza, Toppo could be in for a loss either way:

“It looked as if Toppo had been defeated by the combined assault of No.17 and the rest of Universe 7! However, right as he prepares for the worst, something strange starts happening to Toppo’s body?!”

