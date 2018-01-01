Here’s What Ultra Instinct Bardock Could Look Like in ‘Dragon Ball Super’

As strikingly different Ultra Instinct Goku’s design has been in Dragon Ball Super when compared to his other transformations, fans have taken it to themselves to imagine just how cool other characters would look if they were to reach the state themselves.

One fan even went as far as imagined how Bardock would look if her were to go into Ultra Instinct. Since he looks exactly like Goku, but cooler, his version of Ultra Instinct shares that same coolness. This Bardock in Ultra Instinct was drawn by Eto and shared on Reddit, but some fans have pointed out one key flaw in the art.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Namely, that Bardock here is missing his facial scars. But the joke among fans with this art is that Ultra Instinct helped Bardock to dodge whatever gave him the scars in the first place, and it adds an extra special layer to the work.

Because of his tragic origin story, Bardock has become a staple in the Dragon Ball fandom, even to the point of getting a non-canon Super Saiyan transformation in Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (and then a Super Saiyan 3 transformation in Super Dragon Ball Heroes).

Fans have shared many desired characters going into Ultra Instinct in the past. One fan imagined how Trunks would look, one imagined Gohan in Super, and one even went as far as depicting what Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Instinct Vegeta would look like in Dragon Ball Z‘s art style.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

