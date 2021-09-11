Dragon Ball Super Art Introduces Fusion Dance Kefla

For the Z Fighters in the insanely popular Shonen series of Dragon Ball, the two ways that characters normally fuse is with the Potarra Earrings and the fusion dance, with these methods responsible for the creations of Vegito and Gogeta respectively. During the Tournament of Power Arc, we witnessed the two female Saiyans from Universe Six fuse using the former, but one artist has imagined what Kefla would look like if Caulifla and Kale had instead decided to fuse using the fusion dance rather than the earrings that are normally seen hanging from the ears of the Kaioshins.

There are several differences between the fusion dance and the potarra earrings, with each having its own unique set of strengths and weaknesses. While Gogeta was recently introduced into canon during the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, said fusion only lasts for half an hour and said dance needs to be performed perfectly in order to make the fusion a success. With the earrings, beings can fuse but the fusion can be potentially undone if said fusion creation expends too much energy overall. Needless to say, it’s a balancing act, and fans of Dragon Ball still debate which of the fusion Saiyan characters reign supreme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Artist Daff Duff Art shared this pitch-perfect take on the fusion of Kale and Caulifla if the two Saiyans from Universe Six has decided to fuse using the fusion dance, creating a character that would more than likely have a different name than Kefla (maybe Caulile?):

Fusion hasn’t been employed by the Z Fighters in either the Moro Arc or Granolah The Survivor Arc, the two storylines that followed the Tournament of Power that have yet to be seen in the anime adaptation. With Goku and Vegeta not having used the potarra earrings since the battle against Zamasu and Goku Black, it will be interesting to see if a fusion is once again used to beat the intergalactic bounty hunter who is the last member of the Cerealian race.

Do you want to see a new version of Kefla arise? When do you think we’ll see the Saiyans of Universe Six make their grand return to Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.