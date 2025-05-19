Dragon Ball Super Has Bad News for Fans This Summer

Dragon Ball Super has been in an indeterminate hiatus ever since the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama, and unfortunately the series has even more bad news for fans this Summer as the hiatus is set to continue through June and potentially as well. Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting for the series to return with new stories ever since it went on hiatus last Spring, but it’s likely going to be a tough road to navigate given the creator’s passing. But with so much of the story’s future left hanging, it’s hard not to imagine a potential continuation despite the troubles.

Dragon Ball Super will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original manga release with Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine back in June 2015, and details of its celebration have been spotted online. As noted by @DbsHype on X, the issue celebrating Dragon Ball Super‘s big milestone will include a special illustration celebrating the 10th anniversary and new art for the Dragon Ball Legends mobile game, but it appears that there’s still no new chapter of the manga itself and potentially will not have a new chapter in July either.

Dragon Ball Super’s Hiatus Will Continue

With these details revealing that Dragon Ball Super is likely going to continue its hiatus through at least July, then it means that the series is even further away from a potential return than fans might have expected. The manga has shown signs of a potential continuation in the last few months, so it seemed like things were going in a great direction. The biggest example came from earlier this Winter when Dragon Ball Super returned for a new one-shot story that showcased more of Trunks and Goten before they became super heroes during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero prequel arc. Even more of a promising sign was that it was labeled as the next official chapter of the series.

It turned out that this new Dragon Ball Super one-shot story was actually one of the final leftover events that Akira Toriyama himself left for Toyotaro. The Dragon Ball Super artist ended up not using the story during the original take on the Super Hero prequel, and asked Shueisha’s editors if they could turn that idea into a new one-shot instead. It was a fitting tribute to the creator, and served as a final story from the creator amidst the manga’s hiatus.

Will Dragon Ball Super Ever Come Back?

There’s a good chance that Dragon Ball Super will return someday, but it’s just a matter of waiting until Shueisha figures out a proper path forward. Not only does the manga series still have at least one major story left to tell with Black Frieza’s debut during the Granolah the Survivor Arc, but artist Toyotaro himself has revealed at many opportunities that he has a desire to keep drawing for the series in the future. But what form that will take is still very much a mystery.

Even those behind the anime are confident in seeing Dragon Ball Super return for new episodes as well. Vegeta (and more) star Christopher R. Sabat even revealed a sense of what his take on Ultra Ego Vegeta would sound like in a new anime, and fans were absolutely excited by the idea. It just makes all the sense in the world for the Dragon Ball Super anime to continue, but it can’t really do so until the manga returns with new material first. But as of this Summer, the wait continues.