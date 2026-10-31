Dragon Ball Super Artist Returns With New Look at Original Villain Amid Hiatus

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been on hiatus ever since Akira Toriyama’s death in March 2024. Written by Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotaro, the manga was released in 2015 as a sequel to the original story. Dragon Ball originally concluded its serialization in 1995, which is why its return two decades later was the most exciting surprise for fans. Thanks to the franchise’s global impact, it maintained a huge fan base even two decades after the main story’s ending. The sequel manga follows Goku and the others in a new set of adventures that take place after the Buu Saga, where Kid Buu was defeated. However, the manga has been on hiatus for more than two years, and fans are still waiting for Toyotaro to take over the helm.

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While the manga hasn’t shared any updates on its return, artist Toyotaro continues his special project titled “Toyotaro Drew This.” The project began in December 2017 to share monthly visuals of Dragon Ball characters who did not have a lot of screen time in the story. Over the years, Toyotaro has shared over 90 illustrations of forgotten or underrated characters, including Captain Ginyu, Bardock, Raditz, Gregory, and many more. These visuals are always shared on the official website of Dragon Ball, where you can also keep up with all the updates from the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super Artist Returns With a New Look At Guarana

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The latest October 2026 visual shares a new look at Guarana, an underrated villain from Dragon Ball Super. He is the second most powerful member of Frieza’s army led by Sorbet. The character first appeared in the Battle of Gods arc, where Frieza was planning to take revenge on the Saiyans. He also discovered the Super Dragon Balls, but just when he was about to report it to headquarters, Champa witnessed his actions and destroyed his spaceship along with him. There was never a chance that the character would survive an attack from a God of Destruction who was out to kill him. Guarana stood out for his unique character design rather than his role in the story or his powers.

Dragon Ball Super Needs to Return With a New Saga

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In February last year, Toyotaro released a single chapter before continuing the hiatus. While the manga’s return date hasn’t been revealed yet, the official X handle of V Jump described it as a “serializing” work, confirming that Toyotaro will be returning with new chapters. The official account also recently reposted Toyotaro, who assured fans that he will return with the manga. The artist has big shoes to fill after Toriyama’s death, which is all the more reason a long break was necessary. However, after these latest updates, likely that Dragon Ball Super‘s return is sooner than expected.

The extra chapter released last year concluded the Super Hero Saga, so we can expect the manga to return with a brand new story. This also means a new adventure for Goku and the Z Fighters, so anything could happen after the series resumes its monthly serialization. With no release window or first look at the manga’s return so far, it’s impossible to determine how the story will proceed from here on out. At the very least, we know that Goku and the Z Fighters will continue to face more powerful opponents as the story continues. The latest Saga of the series expands on the story of the 2022 film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, centering around Piccolo and Gohan. This is all the more reason another arc with Goku at the center is needed as soon as the manga’s return.