After 30 Years, Legendary Action Series to Return for New Spinoff Ahead of Anime Reboot

It’s only been a month since the anime reboot of Eat-Man was confirmed, and now it already has a streaming home. Via a press release, Crunchyroll confirmed acquiring streaming rights to the anime when it premieres. While the release date and other details haven’t been revealed yet, fans can expect new updates in a few weeks or months. The reboot, titled Eat-Man: The Over Order, was announced last month, more than 30 years since the manga debut. The 1990s were a revolutionary era for the Shonen demographic since many of them etched their names in history. Eat-Man is one of those stories that was initially popular thanks to its exceptional story but didn’t stand the test of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than being a blockbuster hit, Eat-Man was more of a cult classic, especially in Japan. Written and illustrated by Akihito Yoshitomi, the manga even released an anime adaptation in 1997, but it didn’t adapt the entire story. Yoshitomi is known for classics such as School Ningyo, Blue Drop, and more. Three decades after leaving this thrilling story incomplete, Studio Cab confirmed a reboot adaptation. Thanks to Crunchyroll bringing the anime to international regions, the series is finally getting the hype it deserves.

What Is the New Eat-Man Spin-Off About?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

So far, the plot and premise of the manga haven’t been revealed yet, but we can expect more details after its debut in the Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine by Kodansha. The official X handle of EAT-MAN The Over Order, the new anime project for Akihito Yoshitomi’s Eat-Man manga, announced this week that Yoshitomi will launch a spinoff manga adaptation of the upcoming anime, titled Desert-Dessert. The manga will be released in the January 2027 issue of Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine on November 26th, 2026. However, while the manga has already shared the title and date, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding the international release.

We might have to wait until the release to check if it will be available on the online manga platform of Kodansha, K Manga. While K Manga has made it easier than ever for global fans to read more manga series, it doesn’t have all of Kodansha’s titles. Additionally, after a few months of serialization, the manga will begin releasing its volumes, so we can count on official English translations as well. Since it’s a monthly series, these updates will take at least a year or even longer.

What Do We Know About Eat-Man Reboot?

© Yoshitomi Akihito・MEDIAWORKS_BANDAI VISUAL

Since the reboot was announced only a month ago, a final trailer or even a release window hasn’t been revealed yet. Fans only got a first look in the visual that features Bolt, the central character. This sci-fi action centers around a mysterious adventurer named Bolt Crank who devours metal and regenerates any weapon. His past is shrouded in mystery, while his true purpose also remains hidden from those around him. Bolt takes on requests and travels across the world, where he gets entangled in countless incidents and fateful encounters along the way. The story is episodic in nature as it focuses on self-contained vignettes and short stories rather than a single linear plot. It follows Bolt throughout his journey as he keeps arriving in new locations while dealing with personal struggles and conflicts. He also helps those he encounters before moving on to a different location.