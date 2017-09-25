‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Shares New Freeza Sketch

The resurrection of Freeza has been a major talking point in the Dragon Ball universe, as he joined the Universe 7 team for the Tournament of Power. Freeza is an evil tyrant who was originally defeated by Goku on Namek and killed by Future Trunks on earth, however; his powers are great and he was resurrected to fight for the survival of their universe.

In a recent tweet by Dragon Ball illustrator Toyotaro, the popular illustrator posted a new sketch of the former space tyrant. Don’t get me wrong, Freeza is still evil, it’s just that this is his opportunity to be resurrected for real. This sketch shows Freeza in either his Golden form, which is hard to tell as there is no colour.

This is actually the second time Freeza has been resurrected in Dragon Ball Super, as the first time resulted in him training an becoming ridiculously powerful. In only three months Freeza was able to discover a new form that rivalled and surpassed both Vegeta and Goku’s Super Saiyan blue forms. However, Freeza hadn’t mastered the new Golden transformation and so it had a flaw that Goku and Vegeta used against him.

This man is not to be trusted, as he has tried to betray Universe 7 twice and was now successful in doing so during the Tournament of Power, even despite him possibly being erased. Freeza doesn’t care about his universe, as he holds no attachment to it. All Freeza cares about is himself and as long as he survives, he doesn’t care what happens to Universe 7.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.